Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Wellbeing Workshop, The Harris, Preston, Monday, September 23

Lancashire Recovery College host free courses and support for people on how to live well. Their courses are interactive and specially designed to make sure attendees do not feel they are back in school. Each Monday they are based in the Harris’s Wellbeing Gallery, a space for people to relax, offering two workshops, 10.30am-12.30pm, and 1.30-3.30pm. Please book via Lancashire Recovery College’s Eventbrite page or on 01772 695365.

Chris Sidwells on Tour, Ribble Cycles, Tuesday, September 24

With the UCI Road World Championships taking place in the UK this year, Ribble Cycles are pleased to announce an evening hosted by Chris Sidwells, talking about his new Cycling Legends 01 Tom Simpson biography. Chris will also have memorabilia including the bike on which Tom won Paris-Nice in 1967. Free, email rsvpPreston@ribblecycles.co.uk to book a place.

Book Club - To Kill A Mockingbird, Palace Cinema, Longridge, Wednesday, September 25

Set in Depression-era Alabama in the 1930s, To Kill a Mockingbird tells the story of an idealistic white lawyer who takes the case of a black man falsely accused of committing an awful crime against a white woman. With six-year-old Scout as the storyteller, we see the effects of racism, ignorance and injustice. This excellent film is a thought-provoking interpretation of the Pulitzer Prize winning book by author Harper Lee.

The screening is at 6.30pm and the Book Club discussion afterwards is free.See www.thepalace-longridge.co.uk.

Alex and Eliza, The Dukes, Lancaster, Friday, September 27

Full of music, humour and first class storytelling, Alex and Eliza, written and directed by Umar Butt and presented by ARC Stockton, is an enaging and moving piece of theatre, sharing deeply personal stories with universal themes around love, selflessness and acceptance. Tickets start at £5.50, to book contact 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Needle Felting Workshop, Wildwood Days, Brinscall, Saturday, September 28

Learn how to make a beautiful and extremely cute felted dormouse in a plant pot in this nature craft workshop run by Mrs Bee Felts. Suitable for ages 12 and up it costs £35 including all materials, equipment and refreshments. Book early to avoid disappointment via www.wildwooddays.co.uk.