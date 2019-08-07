Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Fearsome Craftsmen, Harris Museum, Preston, Tuesday, August 13 and Friday, August 16

As the summer exhibition at the Harris continues, next Tuesday you can make your own coin using a replica hand-made coin die, and then a drawstring pouch to keep it safe. Follow this up on Friday with a striking Celtic heart knot necklace or bracelet. Both crafts cost just £2, book via www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Historic Graffiti and Superstitious Beliefs Tour, Hoghton Tower, Tuesday, August 13

Be transported back over 400 years, to a time when King James I and the people of that time held firm beliefs about and against witches and witchcraft. Your guide will give you an insight into the king’s fascination with witchcraft and describe the various forms of historic graffiti recently discovered at Hoghton Tower. See symbols, marks and taper burns that the family and servants used to protect themselves against natural - and supernatural - forces. Tickets cost £9, available online at hoghtontower.digitickets.co.uk.

Archery Taster Session, Cuerden Valley Park, Thursday, August 15

After some basic coaching, a full safety briefing and a practice round, you and your party can compete and battle for the title of ‘Master Bowman’. There will be bows available ranging in size to suit anyone from age six to 60. Sessions start on the hour and half past the hour costing £20 for 30 minutes for up to two people, extra people at £7.50 each. Sessions can accommodate up to four people, pre-book via www.facebook.com/WoodSageOutdoor.

A-Level Results Zoo Project Party, Switch Nightclub, Preston, Thursday, August 15

Forget those A-level worries and party the night away as Switch Nightclub bring the Zoo Project direct from Ibiza to Preston. There will be three rooms of big tunes and anthems, £1 drinks all night plus professional face and body glitter artists, fire dancers and mad monkey performers. Open 10.30am-4am , find more details at switchnightclub.co.uk.

Stiff Little Fingers, King George’s Hall, Blackburn, Friday, August 16

After many studio albums and countless tours, Stiff Little Fingers find themselves more in demand than ever. They are currently working on a new album, and many of the new songs have been debuted at live gigs, with tremendous response from fans. Tickets start at £24, see www.kinggeorgeshall.com.