Nature, comedy and games - it's all good for your wellbeing. Here's five things to do today....

Film Screening

This thought-provoking film follows a Dutch family’s nomadic search for alternative sources of wisdom.

Described as a ‘mirror to humanity, a poignant and timely reflection on our ‘civilized’ world', the film invites us to see the world through the eyes of the Keepers of the Earth, individuals known as medicine people, wisdom keepers, Shamans, healers and spiritual leaders.

The film at UCLan’s Mitchell & Kenyon Cinema from 3pm, will be followed by a panel discussion with Mick Mckeown (UCLan) and Jessica Northey (Coventry University). Free admission, all welcome. Contact cblunt1@uclan.ac.uk.

Wellbeing Workshops

Offering support for people on how to live well, Lancashire Recovery College is based in the Wellbeing Gallery at The Harris, Preston, every Monday hosting two free Wellbeing Workshops. Join them at 10.30am or 1.30pm. Call 01772695365.

The Women Comedians

Join a fun afternoon with Brian Halliwell, today from 3pm, as he presents his talk on Women Comedians at Fulwood Library. From music hall to variety, he will be look-ing at various women of yesteryear whose world was comedy. Call 0300 123 6703.

Preston Society, Birdwatching and Natural History

Preston Society, Birdwatching and Natural History meets every Monday, 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church, Penwortham. Tonight it’s ‘An Intro to the Parks and Open Spaces of South Ribble’ by Jo Beaman. £3 on the door, all welcome. Call 07713 975321.

Whist & Dominoes

Banish those Monday blues and give your brain cells some exercise! Join in with a few games of whist and dominoes, tonight from 7.30pm at Knowle Green Village Hall. It’s just £3 including tea and biscuits. Call 01254 878447 for more.