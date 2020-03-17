Music, shopping, tea and cakes. If you can, treat mum over the next couple of days

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk

Life Drawing

Strong lighting, plenty of space and the perfect atmosphere!

These popular life drawing sessions take place in the beautiful fine art galleries of The Harris, Preston.

The session includes a series of quick poses and a longer pose after a half time refreshment break. It’s non-tutored but advice is available.

Open to all abilities over 18, just take along your own dry materials, paper and easels, tomorrow, noon-3pm. There’s no charge just a £3 suggested donation.

See www.harrismuseum.org.uk.

Bingo Bay

Back after a short break, Preston alternative rock band Bingo Bay will play live at The Ferret on Fylde Road tomorrow night from 8pm. They will be joined by Carol Hodge (Crass, One Sided Horse) and Mark Whiteside of Evil Blizzard fame. Entry is free.

Mothers Day Crafty Vintage

​Mother’s Day at Holmes Mill, Clitheroe promises to be a very spectacular occasion. The outdoor market will be open noon-5pm with stalls of collectibles and handmade crafts, plus live music. Find more at www.craftyvintage.com.

Jumble Sale

Find some first class jumble at the Goosnargh & Whittingham Jumble Sale, tomorrow in the village hall from 11am. Raising money for the village’s Whitsuntide Festival, there will be good-as-new, toys, books, bric-a-brac and more. Call 01772 865840.

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea

Treat mum to a delightful Mother’s Day traditional afternoon tea at the majestic 16th century Hoghton Tower. From noon or 2.30pm on Sunday, your special lady will be served a selection of sweet and savoury delights. Book via www.hoghtontower.co.uk.