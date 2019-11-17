From script to screen to peanut butter!

Here's five things you must do next week

From Script to Screen - Film Showcase, Media Factory, Preston, Tuesday, November 19

The Great Northern Creative Expo is committed to promoting the emerging creative talent across the North of England. Here they present three new films written by UCLan screenwriting students and curated by UCLan lecturers Bill McCoid and Stephen Lawson: Anna, written by Emily Burke; The Girl, written by Stuart Harley, and Into the Outside, written by Renae Sanderson. Free tickets are available via www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Peanut Butter Falcon, The Palace Cinema, Longridge, Wednesday, November 20

Peanut Butter Falcon is a modern Mark Twain-esque adventure which stars Shia LaBeouf (American Honey, Fury) as a small-time outlaw turned unlikely coach. He joins forces with Zak, a young man with Down Syndrome on the run from the nursing home with the dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Longridge resident Pauline Hall, 48, will be at the showing promoting the work of Lancashire based charity DanceSyndrome where she is a volunteer dancer and fundraiser. See www.thepalace-longridge.co.uk.

Sparkling Wines & Champagne Tasting, Holiday Inn, Preston, Thursday, November 21

The French arguably make the best sparkling wine in the world – Champagne, but their new world competitors are catching up fast. On this fantastic evening you will taste a wide range of sparkling wines from around the globe, accompanied by canapés. Tickets for the evening cost £30 via www.thelancashirewineschool.com.

Laurence Clark, Chorley Little Theatre, Thursday, November 21

Laurence’s show, 'An Irresponsible Father’s Guide to Parenting’ questions his role as a father with cerebral palsy - with the help of his two young sons, who undoubtedly steal the limelight with their charming and innocent view of their parents. Tickets start at £8 via www.chorleylittletheatre.com.

Rebecca Chesney Book Launch, The Harris, Preston, Friday, November 22

‘Searching the Shadows’ is a new publication documenting the artwork of Rebecca Chesney. Chesney’s practice examines our complex relationship with the natural world by engaging with issues of culture, politics and power. This event is free, for more information see www.eventbrite.co.uk.