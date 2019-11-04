Ed Byrne returns to Fylde with 'If I'm Honest' tour for date at Lowther Pavilion in December

Irish funny man and award-winning comedian Ed Byrne returns to the Fylde next month bringing his refreshing take on the modern man with his tour 'If I'm Honest.'

The tour which will also include a date at the Grand Theatre next May, has been branded 'masterful' by reviewers, who have praised his relatable observations on the modern man and the refreshing warmth and honesty of his story-telling.

Having recently hit a new peak with shows such as the sublime Spoiler Alert and reflective Outside, Looking In, which explored the minefield that is modern parenting and a generational sense of entitlement, Ed’s new show If I’m Honest digs ever deeper into a father’s sense of responsibility, what it means to be a man in 2019, and whether he possesses any qualities whatsoever worth passing on to his two sons.

He says: "I do genuinely annoy myself,’ Ed concedes. ‘But the thing of your children being a reflection of you, gives you an opportunity to build something out of the best of yourself only for you to then see flashes of the worst of yourself in them.

"It’s a wake-up call about your own behaviour."

Byrne will present the show at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion on December 4.

A regular on Mock The Week, The Graham Norton Show, as well as programmes including Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure and follow-up Dara & Ed’s Road To Mandalay,the Irishman is still best-known and appreciated for his stand-up performances.

His wit, charm and self-deprecatory observational humour is often underpinned by a consistently hilarious vitriol and sense of injustice at a world that seems to be spinning ever more rapidly out of control.

He adds: "I like to make a point or get something off my chest, or perhaps I’m talking about something that’s been on my mind, but the majority of stuff is just to get laughs.

"People who come to see me are not political activists necessarily, they’re regular folk.

"If you can make a point to them, in between talking about your struggles with aging, or discussing your hernia operation or whatever it is, you can toss in something that does give people pause as regards to how men should share the household chores.’

"It’s not that I feel a responsibility, I think it just feels more satisfying when you’re doing it, and it feels more satisfying when people hear it. When a joke makes a good point, I think people enjoy it. It’s the difference between having a steak and eating a chocolate bar.’

For more info visit http://edbyrne.com