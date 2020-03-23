Blackpool star Dan Whiston is on a mission to keep resort fit with live online dance classes starting tonight in aid of Brian House Hospice

Blackpool celebrity and fitness trainer Dan Whiston is calling on the local community to get up and boogie through self isolation by joining his Facebook fitness initiative which he will launch online tonight.

The skate professional and businessman has re purposed his living room to invite the masses in for new series of live dance classes, which he normally runs at various venues across Fylde and Wyre.

The 25 minute sessions can be accessed free through his Dan John Whiston Facebook page at 7pm every Monday evening but the patron of Brian House Hospice is also asking for participants to donate anything they can to the Bispham based children's hospice.

A number of fundraising events for the charity that provides specialist care and support for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions have been affected due to the current pandemic.

To give a donation for the class donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/danwhistonfacebookfitness

Dan said: "This is all about coming together as a community, online community and doing something together. For anyone who might be feeling alone or vulnerable, to families wanting an activity.

"The advice we're getting is stressing the importance of exercise for our health and well-being to stop anxiety, depression.

"Some of my regular ladies were so upset we'd had to postpone the classes and chatting we came up with this idea to keep them up at home and then I thought why not do it so anyone and everyone can join in. We can all dance and have fun together.

"It's so important people are following the Government guidance and staying in to prevent the spread of this disease, so this is a way of giving something back."

The classes will be dance based and suitable for all ages and ability and Dan says people can tailor the exercise and do at their own pace.

"It's been crazy, I've been setting up today with Ipad's and kit everywhere, rearranging the room to make a studio but it's going to be something everyone can enjoy - I've been working on the tracks, lots of great music.

"We'll be warming up, adding some cardio and stretching out - it's just 20, 25 minutes but for some exercise is a lifeline and through this uncertain anxious time, it's amazing what exercise can do for spirits.

"Since posting the video on Twitter and Facebook it's had thousands of views so it's great to see people getting on board.

"It's also a time I think we're seeing a lot of people evaluate their priorities and understanding the importance of health and other things.

"It's not wealth, material stuff right now that will get us through this. It's about remaining together as families, communities as a team and all do the right things to keep people safe."

The Dancing on Ice creative also runs a Subway franchise and Clip n Climb in the resort with business partner and former skate professional Karen Barber. He said following Government guidelines all their shops will close from 5pm today (March 23)

The climbing activity centre in Hallam Way, Whitehills Industrial Park will be closed until further notice.

