Things to do (Oct 12 - 15)

If you are stuck for something to do over the coming days, why not take your pick from these events?

PAID: BeerFest, Longton, from Friday, October 12 until Sunday, October 14

No Show by Ellie Dubois is being presented at Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster

A popular three-day beer and music festival is being hosted by New Longton Sports and Social Club on Chapel Lane in New Longton. The event will serve up 17 cask ales, two craft beers and alongside five ciders. There will also be a Gin and Fizz shack serving up nine gins, prosecco and a range of tonics. The BeerFest starts at 3pm on Friday. Local bands will provide entertainment throughout the weekend. Doors open at 12pm on Saturday and Sunday, with a pizza truck serving food on Saturday. Entry is £5 and includes beer tokens.

FREE: World Fireworks Championships, Blackpool, Saturday, October 13

The World Fireworks Championship Blackpool 2018 will light up the skies above Blackpool once again for a Firework Fiesta. The event will gather together the crème de la crème of the world’s firework elite and promises a mouth-watering show with jaw-dropping entertainment for all the family. All displays subject to suitable weather conditions. The event starts from 7.30pm, with the first fireworks firing from approximately 8.30pm. Please note that there may be traffic delays.

PAID: A Splendid Day Out, Morecambe, from Friday, October 12 and Sunday, October 14

Queen Street Mill in Burnley is having an open day

The League of Splendid is proud to present A Splendid Day Out, a full weekend of Steampunk entertainments. A Splendid Day Out is open to all ladies and gentlemen as well as children, and takes place in the charming Victorian seaside retreat of Morecambe. There’s a variety of events happening at different venues throughout the resort, with special appearances from Madam Zuri Arrosa and Professor Elemental amongst them. To book tickets visit http://asplendiddayout.com/

PAID: Common Lore, Longton, Saturday, October 13

Meet Scarlet, waiting for the bus… again. On the way to visit her Nan, she reinvents the childhood stories she knows so well, and finally discovers her future path, in her own unique way. An inventive, fast-paced fusion of theatre, spoken word, projections and live electronic music, performed by one young woman. Suitable for ages 11 and over. Presented at Longton Library from 7pm. Tickets: £8 adults, £6 children, £4 Great Minds members, available from the library or email longton.library@lancashire.gov.uk

FREE: Pendle Hill Foodie Foray, Pendle Hill, from Saturday, October 13 until Thursday, October 18

Longton Library is where you can see Common Lore

The Pendle Hill Foodie Foray is a celebration of local food producers and the distinctive local dishes found at the foot of this landmark hill. The five-day programme includes walks, talks, foraging and feasting. Whether you fancy finding out more about the local delicacies, finding food for free amongst the hedgerows or tucking into a five-course locally sourced feast, there’s an event for everyone. Visit https://pendlehillproject.com/foodie-foray for more.

PAID: Joanna Lumley - It’s All About Me, Blackpool, Saturday, October 13

The legendary Joanna Lumley will take audiences through her hilarious and interesting adventures from her incredible career spanning more than four decades, recounting some never heard before stories. She will also be joined on stage by friend and producer Clive Tulloh, who will put to Joanna questions from the audience that they’ve always wanted to ask. Catch Joanna at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens from 7.30pm. Tickets from £29.50. Call the box office on 01253 625252.

PAID: Kitchen Open Day, Padiham, Sunday, October 13

Learn about Victorian life at the Kitchen Open Day

For something a little different this weekend, why not go along and explore the Victorian Kitchen at Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham, and discover how the servants lived and worked. Gawthorpe Hall is a superb Jacobean historic house, nestled in the shadow of Pendle Hill, east Lancashire. Admission to the hall are £6 adults, £4 concessions, and accompanied children go free, and the Kitchen Open Day is included in the price of admission. Runs from 1pm until 4pm. For more information email gawthorpehall@lancashire.gov.uk or call 01282 771 004.

PAID: British Freestyle Championships, Blackpool, Sunday, October 14

The British Freestyle Dance Championships covers solos, premier championships, teams, slowdance and couples/pairs and will take place in the beautiful Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens. Doors open at 8am, with the first round starting at 9am. Tickets are £26 in advance or £28 on the door. For more information call 01253 625252, email dancefestival@wintergardensblackpool.co.uk or visit www.blackpooldancefestival.com/, where a full programme of events can be found.

FREE: Whittingham Lives: Hidden Histories, Preston, from Sunday, October 14 until Sunday, November 25

Whittingham Lives is an exhibition that forms part of a wider project exploring the history and legacy of Preston’s Whittingham Asylum, from its opening in 1873, through to its final demolition in 2016. The exhibition is a creative response combining personal experiences with social, cultural and historical observations. The aim is to examine changing attitudes towards mental distress, past, present and future. Catch it at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery.

FREE: Change Your Tune!, Preston, Saturday, October 13

Crankshaft Beer is just one of the many ales on offer at BeerFest in Longton

The Lost and Found Community Choir will bring the joy of singing into Fulwood Library on Garstang Road. It’s all part of Libraries Week. So why not go along and listen to some show tunes and pop songs from their extensive repertoire. This event is free, no ticket or booking is required. Lost and Found is a community choir led by Angie Strickland. For more information about the event, or libraries week, call the library on 0300 123 6703 or email Fulwood.library@lancashire.gov.uk

FREE: Queen Street Mill Open Day, Burnley, Saturday, October 13

Queen Street Mill in Burnley is holding it’s final open day of the year on Saturday. Throughout the day see demonstrations in the tapesize area, live weaving demonstrations in the warehouse and marvel at the sight of the weaving shed which houses 308 original Lancashire looms. Due to on going chimney works there will be limited or no access to some areas of the museum, including the shop and café. There is also a free children’s ‘Spot the Cones’ quiz for families available at the front desk. Open from 12pm until 4pm and admission is free. For more information call 01282 412555.

FREE: Midnite Johnny, Preston, Saturday, October 13

Head to Mad Hatters (formerly the Ale Emporium) in Preston on Saturday to catch one of the best blues bands in the North West - Midnite Johnny. They are Midnite Johnny himself on guitar, Norm Helm on bass and they are joined by Tim Franks on drums. The band will be on stage from 9pm and admission is free.

PAID: Ellie Dubois: No Show, Lancaster, Monday, October 15

After landing a string of rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, Nuffield Theatre is delighted to present the critically acclaimed circus-theatre production No Show by Ellie Dubois. What really lies behind the glitzy smiles, the glitter of sequins and the death-defying acts of the traditional circus? A show for anyone who has tried, failed and failed better. Presented at the Nuffield Theatre in Lancaster on Monday. Curtain up is 8pm and tickets are £9.50 to £15. For more information or to book tickets call 01524 594151 or visit www.lancasterarts.org/whats-on/ellie-dubois-no-show

PAID: Fungi Walk, Grizedale, Sunday, October 14

Enjoy a gentle stroll around Grizedale Valley in search of autumn fungi. Please note this is not a foray, you will not be collecting fungi, just looking. Suitable clothing and footwear required. The walk is approximately two to three miles long. Runs from 1.30pm until 4pm. Tickets are £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for concessions. Booking essential. For further information or to book call 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

PAID: The Lancashire Witch Trials, Nelson, Saturday, October 13

Join Kantos Chamber Choir on Saturday for an immersive experience that delves into the story of the Lancashire Witch Trials. Guests will have the opportunity for an exclusive look around Pendle Heritage Centre, with witch-themed food included. Enjoy a spooky evening of music from Gesualdo, Palestrina and Reeves alongside spoken word and poetry.