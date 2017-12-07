Things to do (December 9 to 12)

There's a great mix of events happening this weekend... Take your pick!

FREE: Winckley Square Christmas Concert, Preston, Sunday, December 10

Experience a festive sing along around the Christmas Tree in Winckley square this Christmas. The community choir, One Voice, will share their contemporary gospel vocals to lift everyone in to the Christmas spirit. There will also be Shadow Puppets for the children along with some delicious mince pies and a choice of mulled wine or hot chocolate to warm you up. There’s something for all the family to enjoy. It runs from 2.30pm until 5.30pm. For more information visit www.facebook.com/friendsofwinckleysquaregardens/

PAID: Meet Santa on the Western Train Tram, Blackpool, Saturday, December 9

Go and meet Santa in his grotto on board the Western Train in Blackpool! Santa’s special tram will be parked near Festival House at the North Pier from 10am until 4pm. To celebrate his visit, Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours will be running a special service along the promenade. Tickets are only £6for an adult, or £3 for a child, which includes a sherry (or juice) and a mince-pie on board the Western Train, meeting Santa in his grotto with a gift for the children (providing they’ve been good!).

PAID: Harris Open Exhibition, Preston, from Saturday, December 9 until Sunday, January 21

The Harris Open is a fresh and vibrant annual exhibition that gives the people of Preston a chance to take part in our annual open art show. They welcome entries in any media - including audio, installation, video painting, sculpture, textiles, ceramics and more. So embrace your chance to shine and exhibit your work at the Harris this year! It’s at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery in Preston. Open daily. Admission is £3 adults; £3 groups and under 16s free.

PAID: (American) Christmas Spectacular Gala Concert, Blackburn, Saturday, December 9

Travel across the “Pond” for this year’s all-American Christmas Spectacular at Blackburn Cathedral, featuring James Bassi’s Carol Symphony, and music by American composers Morton Lauridsen, Stephen Paulus & Mack Wilberg. Performed by: The Choirs of Blackburn Cathedral; local school choirs; and The Northern Chamber Orchestra. Conducted by Samuel Hudson. Starts 7pm. Tickets from £5.00, available from King George’s Hall on 08448 471664.

PAID: The Wizard of Oz on Ice, Blackpool, Sunday, December 10

This year BIDCA present Wizard of Oz on Ice. The BIDCA Christmas Ice Show is the longest running and main fund raising event for BIDCA which is always something very special. It is now in its 78th year and is presented by local children for local children. Catch The Wizard of Oz on Ice at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena, with a performance at 2.30pm. Tickets are £10. To book a ticket call 01253 341707. For more information visit https://www.childrenhelpingchildren.co.uk/

PAID: A Festive Christmas, Preston, Saturday, December 9

Preston Orpheus Choir is delighted to kick off Christmas with its annual “Festive Christmas” Concert featuring traditional and modern Christmas choral pieces, music from Freckleton Brass Band and plenty of well loved Christmas pieces perfect for audience participation. The concert starts at 7.30pm at St Michael and All Angel Church on Egerton Road, Ashton, Preston. Tickets are £10 for adults and for under 18s £5. For enquiries call 01772 735197 or visit www.prestonorpheuschoir.org

PAID: Christmas Wreath Making, Preston, Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10

Head out to Brockholes Nature Reserve, off Jct 31 of the M6, near Preston, and have a go at making your own Christmas Wreath from natural materials. It’s a great festive activity for all the family to enjoy together. There’s no need to book, just go along on the day. You may get messy, so wear clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty! Children must be accompanied by an adult. Workshops run from 10am until 12pm and 1pm until 3pm on both days. Tickets are £6 per wreath. For further information call 01772 872000.

PAID: Cinderella’s Magical Journey, Lytham, Saturday, December 9

Audiences are guaranteed to have a ball this festive season as they experience the North West’s first immersive walk through production of the traditional family pantomime Cinderella. It’s being presented at Lytham Hall on Ballam Road in the resort. There are timed sessions throughout, from 10am until 4pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £8 children. To book or to find further information visit https://seaty.co.uk//cinderellalythamhall or by calling 01253 736652.

FREE: Annual Christmas Tree Festival, Carnforth, from Sunday, December 10 until Wednesday, December 20

Why not go along to the memorable annual Christmas Tree Festival at Carnforth Station? See an array of trees and lights and decorations to get you into the Christmas spirit. Perfect for family members of all ages to enjoy and get in the festive spirit. It’s on at Carnforth Station Heritage CEntre in Warton Road, Carnforth. Open daily. Admission is free. Call 01524 735894 or visit http://www.carnforthstation.co.uk/ for more information.

PAID: Lunch with Santa, Morecambe, Sunday, December 10

How about having lunch with Santa in Morecambe’s Happy Mount Park? Join Santa and his magical elves for lunch, with lots of Christmas goodies for you to enjoy. There’ll be stories, festive party games, craft works, and then Santa will give you a gift for coming to have lunch with him. Enjoy this magical slice of Christmas at Happy Mount Park cafe in Morecambe. Runs from 12pm until 2pm. There is a charge for this event and prior booking is essential. To book call 01524 401140.

PAID: Breakfast with Santa, Preston, Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10

Join Brockholes Nature Reserve, near Preston, for a magical morning with Santa. Children and grown-ups can enjoy a full cooked breakfast followed by a special visit from Santa who will present each child with a gift. It’s happening on Saturday and Sunday, 9am until 11am. It’s a popular event and requires pre-booking via their website/Facebook page.

PAID: Xmas Gin Tasting, Preston, Saturday, December 9

This is a special ‘small batch’ craft Gin Tasting for Xmas event. It promises to be a highly enjoyable evening tasting some high-quality craft gins from a range of producers, specially selected for their suitability for the Xmas period. There may be a couple spicy ones in there and some more subtle Christmassy flavours! It’s being held at The Holiday Inn Hotel in Preston on Saturday. It starts at 6pm and runs until 8pm. Tickets are £35 and are available to book online at http://www.thelancashirewineschool.com/product_info.php?id=307. You can also find out more information about the event.

PAID: Dress Up For Christmas, Preston, Sunday, December 10

Circo Rum Ba Ba present ‘Dress Up For Christmas’ - a wonderful adventure through fairy tale and pantomime with lots of audience participation and slapstick to entertain all ages. The wondrous Christmas tale unfolds with the actors performing acrobatic feats, globe walking on snowballs, china plate spinning, musical saw playing, hat juggling and more. It’s being presented at New Longton Village Hall on Sunday. Curtain up is 3pm. The show is suitable for all ages over six. Tickets are £7.50 for adults and £5 for children. To book tickets call Margaret Kearns on 01772 614264.

FREE: Christmas Family Fun, Blackburn, Saturday, December 9

This year’s Blackburn with Darwen Re:Fresh Christmas Family Fun event will take place on Saturday at Witton Country Park in Blackburn. It runs from 12pm until 3pm. They will have a family story walk around the park based on the popular children’s book Stick Man by Julia Donaldson and of course Father Christmas will be in his grotto for photographs and giving out treats. This is a free event, though donations to local charities are welcomed.

FREE: Garstang Victorian Christmas Festival, Garstang, Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12

People from all over the region join Garstang locals for two nights of Victorian Christmas fun. The town centre will come alive with bands, singers, stilt walkers, and all kinds of street entertainment. Santa will also be in his grotto on the High Street. There will also be a vast array of stalls to browse. It’s on Monday and Tuesday from 6pm until 9pm.