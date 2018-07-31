Things to Do (August 3 - 6)

There's a great selection of events happening in Lancashire over the coming days:

PAID: Day Out With Thomas, Bury, Saturday, August 4 and Sunday, August 5

Tanyalee Davis will be on stage at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club in Southport

The East Lancashire Railway in Bury is calling all little engineers to join Thomas the Tank Engine for a full day out unlike any other. With rides behind Thomas and unlimited travel on steam and diesel trains along 12 miles of track through the stunning Irwell Valley there’s so much for families to do. There will also be Thomas themed activities in the Imagination Station. The Fat Controller’s opening ceremony will take place at 9.45am, and activities will finish at 4pm. Visit www.dayoutwiththomas.co.uk/ to book tickets.

PAID: Picnic Cinema & Crafty Vintage, Penrith, Saturday, August 4 and Sunday, August 5

Picnic Cinema, joins forces with award-winning Crafty Vintage to stage a weekend of entertainment in the spectacular grounds of Lowther Castle. They will be hosting the weekend with a range of entertainment, and the opportunity to camp in the grounds of Lowther Castle. Crafty Vintage is free to attend and is open 11am - 7pm (Sat); 10am - 5pm (Sun). Tickets to Picnic Cinema start at £15 for non-camping and £25 for camping tickets. Visit www.picniccinema.co.uk to purchase.

PAID: Garstang Show, Garstang, Saturday, August 4

Garstang Show promises to be a great event

Garstang Show, held at the Garstang Showground, is packed full of entertainment for all the family. Open from 8.30am until 6pm, the show promises to be a brilliant family day out, packed full of entertainment. There will be agricultural and horticultural displays, a farmers market, craft stalls, childrens entertainment, a variety of trade stands, music, local food and beer. The main ring act this year is the amazing Atkinson Action Horses. Tickets are £14 adults; £3 children; under 10s go free.

FREE: Last Night of the Proms Concert, Clitheroe, Saturday, August 4

One of the main events in the Clitheroe’s busy social calendar will be the Last Night of the Proms. It takes place at the Clitheroe Castle Bandstand, starting at 6.30pm. Slaidburn Silver Band will be performing at the concert. People are invited to go along with a picnic and enjoy a musical summer evening – weather permitting, of course! Proceeds from the concert, which should finish around 9.30pm, will be donated to the Mayor of Clitheroe’s Welfare Fund. Don’t forget to wave your Union Jack flags!

PAID: Festival on the Farm, Carnforth, Saturday, August 4

ThESPs present Sandgrown Tails in Blackpool

Head to Greenlands Farm Village in Carnforth for this fun family day out. On the day you will see a Little Mix tribute act, and Stuart Micheals. Mike Jackson is comparing the day. There will also be face painting, glitter tattoos, barbecue, meet dinosaur Mike and the baby dinos, and more. You can join in theirfarm itinerary, plus the beach and splash pool will also be open. Tickets are £10, with tickets for ages under two at £5. They are available now, telephone 01524 784184, option 3 to book.

PAID: Dinosaur Invasion!, Blackpool, Sunday, August 5

With lots of audience participation and interaction this unique show brings you up close to the ferocious predators that are dinosaurs. It’s a fantastic family show, featuring over 16 realistic dinosaurs, followed by a meet and greet for everyone. Take a journey through time and learn some incredible facts. Selfies are welcome if you dare. Catch Dinosaur Invasion at North Pier Theatre, Blackpool. Show time is 1pm and tickets are £11, or £27 for a family of three or £32 for a family of four. To book call 01253 621452.

PAID: Sandgrown Tails, Blackpool, Friday, August 3 until Sunday, August 5

Families will enjoy getting crafty at Make My Day! in Morecambe

A collection of familiar stories told in unfamiliar ways by local community theatre company; Th’ESPs. Using poetry, puppetry and storytelling, is tells tales of where mermaids, whales and man-eating lions get washed up. Show times are 6pm (Fri); 11.30am, 3pm and 7.30pm (Sat); 2pm and 5pm (Sun). The show lasts around 70 minutes and is suitable for all those ages seven and up. Catch it at The Attic on Blackpool Pleasure Beach. For more information and to book visit www.electricsunshineproject.co.uk/product/sandgrowntails/

FREE: Make My Day!, Morecambe, Sunday, August 5

Make My Day! is a free festival jam-packed with things to make and do. It’s a creative theme park of artist-led workshop activities, intriguing musical acts and uplifting theatrical performances. Find it at the West End Gardens in Morecambe from 12pm until 5pm. Make My Day! promises to be a joyful, enjoyable and fun for everybody - children and adults alike. Why not go along and help them fill the park with wonderful creations. For more information visit www.makemyday.org.uk/

FREE: Terrific Textiles, Preston, Saturday, August 4

Celebrate National Stitch Day with the talented members of Preston Embroiderers’ Guild at Savick Library. Guild members will be on hand to offer support, guidance and encouragement to help you create your own felt heart. Expert stitching skill is not required, as this is an opportunity for everyone to experience the joy of needlecraft. All the materials required to create your heart will be provided free of charge by Preston Embroiderers’ Guild. Runs from 10am until 12.30pm.

FREE: Make Your Own Stick Man and Woodland Storytime, Longridge, Saturday, August 4

Terrific Textiles is taking place at Savick Library

Longridge Library are happy to welcome guests to a special craft activity and Storytime session. Help them hunt through the library gardens (weather permitting) to find the hidden characters, and then go into the library to listen to a selection of woodland themed stories, and make your own Stick Man to take away with you. If the weather doesn’t allow you to use the gardens, you will hunt around inside the library instead. Runs from 10am until 12pm. Admission is free.

PAID: Sunshine and Showers, Lancaster, Monday, August 6

Sunshine and Showers – be inspired by British summertime and create your own piece of pasta perfection macaroni art at Lancaster City Museum as part of Make It Mondays. Head to the gallery every Monday this summer for ‘Make It Mondays’. Inspired by their exhibitions and the summer season, each week they will be getting creative with a whole host of crafts. Drop-in sessions are held between 10.30am and 12pm; and 1pm and 3.30pm. All the drop-in sessions are 50p per child, please call 01524 64637 for more details or ask at reception.

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, August 5

Sunday night jazz is back at the Ferret on Fylde Road in Preston. Catch some hot and funky sounds from Harold Salisbury on saxes, Keith Ashcroft on guitar, Paul Burgess on drums and Norm Helm on bass. The music starts at 9pm and admission is free. For more information visit www.facebook.com/FerretPreston/?ref=br_rs

PAID: Monday Walk Around Garstang, Garstang, Monday, August 6

Why not head out on the monthly walk around Garstang, using different routes from the market town. The walk is graded as moderate, with uneven ground, fields, lanes and tracks and with some moderate slopes, expect stiles/livestock. Suitable clothing and comfortable footwear are recommended. Admission is £3.50 adults; £2.50 concessions. Meet at the Visit Garstang Centre on Cherestanc Square for a prompt 10.30am start on Monday. The walk is expected to take about three and half hours. For more information telephone 01995 602125.

FREE: Railway Film Show, Leyland, Friday, August 3

Tonight sees a free, indoor film show, celebrating the 50th reunion of the last say’s of British Rail steam hauled trains, which occurred in Preston , way back in August 1968. The event is open to everyone, young and old. Any funds raised will go to the erection of a commemorative blue plaque to mark the end of steam traction on BR service, to be erected on Preston Railway Station, later in the year. Catch it Farington & Leyland Social Club.

PAID: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, Southport, Saturday, August 4

On the first Saturday of every month the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club offer a raucous evening of entertainment, bringing the best live stand-up to Southport. This month features Tanyalee Davis, Keith Carter as Stacey and Pete Phillipson. It’s at The Atkinson in Southport at 8pm. Tickets are £16.50 adv; £19 doors. Call the box office on 01704 533333.

Go on a hunt around Longridge Library for hidden characters