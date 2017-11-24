Hark! Black Friday deals herald the start of festive panto fun

The countdown is on to pantomime time at Lowther Pavilion - oh yes it is!

Tickets are being snapped up for Dick Whittington and his Cat, which takes to the stage from December 8.

And there’s a very special Black Friday offer today with tickets half price for just 24 hours.

A production company new to Lowther, Paul Holman Associates, is staging the Lowther panto this year and the cast will include father and son comedy duo Keith and Ben Simmons as pirates Captain and Mate with musical theatre performer Danny Rogers as Idle Jack.

Producer Paul Holman said: “I am thrilled to be presenting the annual pantomime at the beautiful Lowther Pavilion and promise a sensational pantomime with contemporary comedy, music and choreography.

“With father and son comedy duo Keith and Ben Simmons, audiences will be wowed by stellar comedy routines and breath-taking showmanship.

This season will actually mark Keith’s 48th pantomime appearance, Ben’s 17th and the duo’s 13th consecutive pantomime run together.

It runs from December 8 until December 30.

· Also on offer today only are 50 tickets for Frankie Valli tribute show Walk Like A Man, on March 10, priced £15.50 instead of £20.50.

Call the box office on (01253) 794221 for ticket details.