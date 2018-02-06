Fylde pupils star in village advert

Fylde schoolchildren are featuring in a new national tele-vision advert for Ribby Hall Village.

The holiday park at Wrea Green decided to film its own 30-second advert and used ‘real’ children enjoying the facilities rather than employ actors for the special.

The advert features Hodgson Academy pupils Scarlett Butler, Ruby Vila and Joe Farley, all 12; as well as Freddie Butler, eight, of St Hildas, Carleton, Penny Mitchell, four, Megan and Josh Ball, seven and 10 of Freckleton CE Primary School; and Eva Tregonning, 10 of Bispham Endowed CE Primary School.

The children are seen enjoying various activities on offer at Ribby Hall Village, including going down slides in the new leisure pool, riding bikes, scaling the climbing wall and on the zip line.

The children were cast after an appeal was put out through family, friends and customers of the holiday village, and can been seen on the Disney Channel, Nickelodeon and ITV in the new Ribby Hall Village TV advert.

Scarlett said: “I loved filming because I got to be in an advert for something I really like.

“My favourite part was biking with my friend Ruby and having a BBQ at the lake-side cottage.”