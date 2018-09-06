Crack-a-lackin’ musical will be roar-some fun for families

The stage musical adaptation of the DreamWorks animated movie Madagascar roars into the resort this week.

Based on the hit motion picture, Madagascar - The Musical follows all the crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion, played by X Factor winner Matt Terry in his stage debut, is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo.

He and his best friends - Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo - have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape - with the help of some prodigious penguins - to explore the world.

Matt said: “I am so excited to be making my acting debut in the new production, Madagascar - The Musical. It’s a childhood memory for all of us - I can’t wait to be playing the lead role of Alex and bringing him to life. It will be an awesome night for everyone to enjoy.”

See Madagascar The Musical at the Opera House, from Tuesday until Saturday, September 15.

Book online at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.