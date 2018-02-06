Blackpool Pleasure Beach holds open auditions

Open casting calls for the Pleasure Beach’s entertainment team are taking place this month.

The South Shore attraction is seeking various performers to join the in-park entertainment team for the 2018 season as well as casting dancers for festive productions.

The entertainment team are responsible for hosting and bringing to life daily character meet and greets and appearances in Nickelodeon Land and across the park, as well as dancing, hosting and presenting at events such as late night riding throughout the year.

A spokesman said: “We are looking to recruit talented performers to join our entertainment team.

“Singers, dancers, character performers are all welcome to apply to be the faces of our on park entertainment team.

“These exciting opportunities offer many benefits and chances to progress in the future.”

Applicants should ‘ideally’ be between 4ft 11ins and 6ft tall.

The entertainment team casting takes place on Thursday, February 23, registration from 4.30pm to start at 5pm.

Dancers are also being sought for Stageworks Worldwide Productions 2018 cast.

Stageworks is the Pleasure Beach’s sister company responsible for Hot Ice, as well as the Paradise cabaret shows and pantomime.

The dancers’ casting is on Friday, February 23, 9.30am registration for a 10am start.

The spokesman added that female dancers should be 5ft 5ins and above, males 5ft 11ins and above. Females are asked to bring pointe and tap shoes and heels, while men are required to bring jazz and tap shoes. Both are advised to wear tight-fitting dance attire and to ‘dress to impress’.

Dancers will be required for rehearsals from October 31 to November 2, and performances from November 22 to December 31.

Although singing is not a requirement for either the entertainment team or the dancers, anyone keen to show their vocal skills is asked to bring backing tracks for two contrasting songs.

All applicants are asked to send their CV and headshots to info@stageworkswwp.com.