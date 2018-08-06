The search for Toto: Is your dog a superstar?

Two lucky canines will join Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher and the X Factor's Holly Tandy at Blackpool Opera House this Christmas in The RSC adaptation of The Wizard of Oz.

The production company are on the lookout for a pooch with star quality to join Dorothy and become her faithful pooch this Christmas in the hit musical.

The show is on from 7-30 December, and winning owners will also receive £500 to cover expenses during the run of the show.

Does your dog have what it takes?

The call is for all dogs, big or small, young or old, hairy or bald.

The auditions will be held in Lancaster Market Square at 10:30am on Thursday 9 August, and Blackpool St John's Square on Friday 10 August at 11am and 4pm.

Your pup will be filmed as part of their audition, and asked to perform a trick or obey some commands of your choice.

You can also submit your dog by heading to the website link here and entering your pup’s details.

You’ll need to include a video of them at their most impressive, either performing a trick or obeying a command.

Every pup entered will be carefully considered by a team of creatives and if your dog has what it takes, you will both be invited to the Grand Final to be held in the Winter Gardens Blackpool on Sunday August 26th - which is also World Dog Day.

There a panel of guest judges will decide which 2 pups will be heading to the Emerald City this Christmas.

Good luck, and let us know if you're successful.