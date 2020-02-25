The Nolans' are in the mood for cruising as they take to the seas for new travel documentary

The Nolan sisters have set sail on a new 2020 adventure which sees them take on an all girls trip around the Mediterranean for a new tv series The Nolans In The Mood For Cruising.

The eight part series which airs on Quest Red this summer follows Coleen, Linda, Maureen and Anne as they embark on the grown up girls holiday of a lifetime.

A part travelogue, part performance and family dynamics, the cameras will follow the sisters on a journey through the Med and middle age in their first shared trip and singing reunion in many years.

Throughout the show they will travel on two cruises on-board luxury cruise ship, the MSC Grandiosa and prepare to perform their 1980 hit ‘I’m In The Mood For Dancing’ on their final night.

Coleen, who presents as part of the panel on ITV's Loose Women and is this year touring with theatre production Thunder Girls said: “The four of us are so excited to go on this trip; there are things that we all want to tick off our bucket lists, and this is definitely one of them!

"We want to give Linda the trip and performance of a lifetime!”

Anne Nolan who will star with her sisters for the In The Mood For Cruising.

Linda Nolan added: “This trip is going to be a riot and I cannot wait. Also we get to perform together again, and with Anne, and that will be very special.”

A spokesperson for the series, produced by Koska, said: "Having toured the world together during their music career as the Nolans, the girls are excited to let their hair down and spend some quality time together, reconnect as sisters and relive their misspent youth.

"On their epic voyage, the sisters will set the world to rights, take part in activities, and address important issues, such as Linda’s fight with incurable breast cancer, low self-esteem, and what single life in middle age means for them.

"Every episode will feature something relating to their final performance, whether it’s a dance rehearsal or picking who sings lead now that their sister, Bernie, has passed away.

"Expect moments of personal challenge, emotional intimacy and humour as the four sisters let their hair down and strengthen their relationships with each other. Seeing the four sisters at their most candid and personable, The Nolans I’m In The Mood For Cruising will be a celebration of life, love and family in middle age."

Clare Laycock, SVP, head of lifestyle and entertainment brands at Discovery UK and Ireland, said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome the Nolans to the Quest Red family, in what promises to be a lively, fun and incredibly emotional series.

"Coleen, Linda, Maureen and Anne’s relationship is amazingly relatable and will really strike a chord with the channel’s dedicated audience who can expect banter, soul baring, heart-to-hearts and nostalgia.”

The Nolans In The Mood For Cruising will premiere on Quest Red in the summer.