Sister Sledge concert at Preston Guild Hall has been cancelled

Disco divas Sister Sledge have cancelled their concert in Preston.

The vocal group were set to perform at Preston Guild Hall on Friday, August 31.

But a spokesman from the Guild Hall said: "Preston Guild Hall regret to inform you that the advertised gig for Sister Sledge on 31st August has now been cancelled.

"Show management have made this decision due to unforeseen circumstances.

"All ticket holders have been informed.

"Apologies for any inconvenience."

Last month the group played the ninth annual Lytham Festival.