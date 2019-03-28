See beautiful birds of prey on the moors or choose from any of these other events

There's a good mix of events happening over the coming days - perfect to treat mum to.

PAID: Hawks on the Moors Flying Display, Chorley, Saturday, March 30

Mental Health Mates is a good way to get out in the fresh air to walk and talk

Walk up onto Brinscall Moors with Wildwood Days to learn about fascinating birds of prey. SMJ falconry are bringing a selection of British birds of prey to do a flying display across the moors. There will also be a chance to hold (and have a photograph with) these amazing birds. You can see a kestrel, merlin, red kite, peregrine falcon and a buzzard. Tickets are £10, those under three go free. To book visit http://wildwooddays.co.uk/event/hawks-on-the-moors-flying-display/

PAID: Touch the Pearl, Preston, Saturday, March 30

Touch the Pearl are not like other function or cover bands. They find songs that are rarely covered by other groups and then make them their own... soulful, funky… with a deep groove carved right down the middle. They create unique arrangements and mash-ups of classic, familiar soul and dance tunes, which nobody else is doing. Catch them live at the Ancient Oak in Cottom from 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and it is sure to be a great night, with lots of laughs and dancing. For more information visit www.touchthepearl.com

PAID: Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, Blackpool, Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31

Learn more about mums in nature at Brockholes Nature Reserve

Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom returns to Blackpool Grand Theatre. Join Ben and Holly, and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter. This beautiful story of elves, princesses and childhood innocence will delight all the family. Show times are 1pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday. Tickets are priced from £17.50 to £19.50. To book visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/ben-and-holly/

PAID: Nature Mums Trail, Preston, Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31

Explore the reserve to find out more about our wildlife mums that are busy looking after their families at Brockholes Nature Reserve. There’s a Mother’s Day Treat for those completing the trail. Admission is £3 per trail pack. Each trail pack includes a Brockholes pencil and a chocolate treat on completion. This is a drop in activity with no need to book. Just come along and pick up your pack from the Welcome Centre located on the floating Visitor Village. Car parking charges apply.

PAID: Roger McGough and LiTTLe MACHiNe: joinedupwriting, Lancaster, Saturday, March 30

Poet Roger McGough is providing entertainment in Lancaster

An evening of poetry and music in partnership with Lancaster Litfest to celebrate their 40th Anniversary. Roger McGough, one of Britain’s best-loved poets, is the author of over seventy books of poetry and editor of numerous anthologies. Exuberant new collection joinedupwriting ranges from forgotten friendships and the idiosyncrasies of family life to the trauma of war and contemporary global politics. It’s at Lancaster University from 7pm. Tickets from £16.50.

PAID: Feral - Sonya Moorhead & The Greyhounds, Garstang, Sunday, March 31

Sonya has been spinning a lot of plates recently; she’s really good at it but she’s definitely not the untamed woman she thought she’d be by now. Sometimes she feels like a feral beast backed into a corner. There’s no escaping social expectation and she fears she’s missed her chance. It’s at Garstang Library at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 adults on door; £8 under 18s on the door; or £8/£6 early bird tickets. Available from the library or by emailing garstang.library@lancashire.gov.uk

PAID: Winter Fell Walk, Dunsop, Sunday, March 31

Kids will love Animal Lego at the Harris Library

A walk across Whin Fell following the River Dunsop and viewing the Brennand stones. Please wear appropriate clothing for upland fells and boggy ground conditions. The walk starts promtly at 10am and is expected to last until 4pm. Tickets are £4.50 for adults, with concessions at £3.50. Booking essential - call 01995 602125. This walk is part of Bowland Festival 2019. For more information about this visit https://www.forestofbowland.com/Festival-Bowland-Events

PAID: Mendelsohhn’s Elijah, Kirkham, Saturday, March 30

Lytham St. Annes Choral Society, Kirkham Grammar School Choir and the Helios Symphony Orchestra perform Mendelssohn’s Elijah with soloists Nicola Howard, Joyce Tindsley, Nick Hardy and John Anthony Cunningham. Conducted by Helen Harrison. Starts at 7.30pm at Kirkham Grammar School on Ribby Road, Kirkham. Tickets are £11 in advance or £12 on the door. Available from Kirkham Grammar School (Reception), Plackitt and Booth, Mike Stuart Travel and ZPQ Designs - all in located Lytham St Annes.

FREE: Sand Dunes Guided Walk, Lytham, Saturday, March 30

Knowledgeable and passionate guided walk leaders will point out lots of the interesting wildlife and plant life found in the dunes at Lytham St Annes, talk about why dunes are so important and about all of the conservation work happening on the Fylde Coast. Walks usually last about two hours and sturdy footwear is recommended. Meet in North Beach Car Park (by the coastguard station) at 10am. These walks are run as part of the Fylde Sand Dunes Project. For more details call 07860 954290.

FREE: Tennis Family Fun Day, Preston, Saturday, March 30

Extend: Inclusive Dance takes place at Plungington Community Centre

Broughton and District Club’s two new courts will be opened by John “Gilly” Gilmore of Radio Lancashire at 13.30. The opening will be followed by a Family Fun Day of Tennis. This will include: Family play, junior coaching, mini tennis, ball machines - including Nadal’s “Ace Attack” machine, cardio tennis, and exhibition tennis by some of their best players. Equipment provided. Refreshments available. Runs from 1.30pm until 4pm at the Whittingham Lane venue.

PAID: Animal Lego, Preston, Saturday, March 30

Take your little builders along for special animal-themed LEGO® workshops with Master Builder Bricks McGee at the Harris Museum and Library. Be inspired by Horace the Elk in Discover Preston, or by the wonderful new animal-themed displays in the Children’s Space in the library to create your own LEGO® animals. Let your creativity and imagination run wild. The same one-hour workshop will run four times on Saturday. The sessions are aimed at children aged approx between five and 12 years. Tickets are £2. Grown-ups to stay, but do not need a ticket. Booking must be through Eventbrite.

PAID: Extend: Inclusive Dance, Preston, Monday, April 1

Extend: Inclusive Dance is a programme of inclusive technique classes exploring different styles of dance. These sessions are perfect for both beginners and those with experience. These sessions will run at Plungington Community Centre on Mondays at a cost of £7 each. No need to book - just turn up.

FREE: Mental Health Mates' Walk and Talk, Preston, Monday, April 1

Mental Health Mates Walk and Talk in Preston provides you with a safe place for you to walk and talk about your problems without fear of judgement. Mental Health Mates is a network of peer support groups, run by people with mental health issues, who regularly meet to walk and talk. You do not need to be diagnosed with any mental health issue to join these walks. To take part in this Walk and Talk meet at the Pavilion Cafe on Avenham Park at 11am on Monday. Admission is free. For more information www.mentalhealthmates.com

PAID: Maritime Talks, Preston, Friday, March 29

Take part in this study evening with two stories at the Lancashire Infantry Museum. First there will be the story of Frogman ‘Buster’ Crabb and his demise in 1966, told by expert naval historian James Heyworth. Then there will be the tale of the Persian Gulf Pirates told by Lieutenant Colonel John Downham when the 47th Foot (later 1st Loyals) were heavily involved. Takes place from 6.15pm. Admission £12. Photo ID will be needed for entry.

FREE: Crafty Vintage, Clitheroe, Sunday, March 31

Crafty Vintage has it all for mums this Mother’s Day. From gorgeous gifts and vintage treats, there’s everything all under one roof that’s guaranteed to make mums feel extra special and pampered. Plus, vintage vocals throughout the day too. It’s on Sunday at Holmes Mill, Clitheroe from 12pm until 5pm. Admission is free.