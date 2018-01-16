Revamp of Longridge's Dog Inn is 'great for the community of the town'

A landmark Longridge pub has completed its long-running refurbishment thanks to a mum and son double act behind the project.

The Dog Inn, in Market Place, has completed its ongoing refurbishment of its upstairs levels, bringing five apartments to the iconic village pub.

Licensee Catherine Ball.

The pub was purchased from Enterprise Inns two years ago by local businessman Benjamin Lee, who also runs local contracting companies SWC Construction and NGJ Holdings. He revealed at the time that he was busy with plans to re-open the site as a community pub after previously operating as a restaurant.

Lee’s mother and licensee of the Dog Inn, Catherine Ball, said: “It was previously an Indian restaurant but we’ve returned it to its historic nature – the Dog Inn has been here since 1912.

“It’s taken nearly two years to renovate but we’re finally here at the end of it all.”

The new rooms at the Inn are appropriately named Dachshund, Greyhound, Labrador, Jack Russell and Patterdale, keeping the pub’s canine theme running through its core.

Frontage at The Dog Inn.

“We want to keep the theme going as much as we can,” Catherine said. “Downstairs we’ve various artifacts on show that we found from the old pub that were stored upstairs.

“We still have lots left to show people going forward.”

The Dog Inn re-opened to the public on August 2, 2017, with the local community welcoming back the historic pub site, which has been home to public houses since the 1830s.

Catherine said: “It’s been going really well since then. We still have the reputation in the community because it’s always been a pub.”

“What Ben has done for the Dog Inn is fantastic,” said Ribble Valley MP, Nigel Evans. “Pubs are a focal point of a neighbourhood and having the Dog Inn brought back is great for the people of Longridge.

“With an expanding population, bringing back a long-standing part of the area will be great to keep the sense of community and character that Longridge has.

“I wish Ben and Catherine all the best – I know I’ll be stopping by to see the new renovations soon.”

The renovation follows Ben’s involvement in the project to turn the old Duke William pub in Chapel Hill into new homes.