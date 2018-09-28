Recipe: Carrot cake flapjacks

These gorgeous carrot cake flapjacks are a simple twist on a classic flapjack recipe perfect for a picnic. You could add a yoghurt or cream cheese icing.

INGREDIENTS

125g butter

125g caster sugar

3tbsp golden syrup

250g oats

2 carrots, grated

1tsp cinnamon (or more if you prefer!)

50g raisins

50g walnuts

50g pumpkin seeds

METHOD

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C (fan)/400°F/gas mark 6. Line a 20x20cm tin with baking paper.

Place the butter, sugar and golden syrup into a saucepan. Gently warm over a medium heat to melt.

Place the remaining ingredients into a mixing bowl and stir to combine.

Pour the melted mixture over the dry and stir well to evenly coat.

Tip into the prepared tin and press into the tin using the back of a spoon.

Bake in a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool before slicing into squares.

CHEF’S TIP

You can use half courgette and half carrot in this recipe, perfect for using up a glut of courgettes from the garden!