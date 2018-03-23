Win tickets to see Adele tribute show at Preston's Charter Theatre

As a tribute artist, getting the chance to perform alongside your idol is a rare opportunity. But to be hand selected by a global musical sensation to replicate them on TV is an even rarer event.

That’s what happened to singer Katie Markham when the BBC was looking for Adele tribute artists to appear in a sketch on their show Adele Live At The BBC.

Katie reached the final seven in her category of The X Factor in 2013, and building on the confidence she found during that process, was put forward for a showcase as the Chasing Pavements singer.

But it was another two years on that before she was approached by the BBC for the feature which saw Adele herself singing alongside tributes to her.

The multi-award winning star selected the tributes herself – and all eight had the chance to sing alongside their idol as part of the piece.

Katie says: “Adele said she watched my audition and loved it. Being involved in the BBC show was an incredible experience; I never thought I would get to meet Adele, let alone sing with her and take part in one of the biggest shows of her career.”

Now Katie’s touring the country performing in Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook, which comes to Preston’s Charter Theatre on Sunday, April 29. It’s described as “an immaculate concert production that recreates the magic of Adele’s music from the three hit albums 19, 21 and 25” and is touring UK theatres for the first time.

The show includes the smash hits Make You Feel My Love (written by Bob Dylan), Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You, Rolling In The Deep, Hello and the multi-million seller Skyfall, as well as featuring a selection of songs by some of the legends that inspired Adele.

“I absolutely love Adele – how she flips her voice and the raw emotion in her songs, ” Katie, from Scunthorpe, added. “If there are any songs written for me to sing, it’s her music. I can’t wait to bring the same depth and emotion to the Someone Like You show.”

Box office 01772 804444 or www.prestonguildhall.co.uk

