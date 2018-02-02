Urban crew are in the mood for touring setting off from Blackpool

Manchester music collective The Moods are launching their UK tour in Blackpool – making a speedy return following their resort debut at Bootleg Social in November.

The 10-piece urban dance outfit will be back in town, this time at the Waterloo Music Bar next Friday, February 9, promoting album release Missing Peace, with support from The Shady 80’s and resort act EyeTheBomb.

Rapper Louis Curtis said: “We are delighted to kick off our 10-date 2018 UK tour in Blackpool. The support last time was immense, it’s a bigger venue, and it’s set for a massive night.

Tickets are selling well, with music fans travelling by coach and car from Manchester, Derbyshire, and Yorkshire.

“Many are making a full weekend of it.”

The album sold out in HMV in Manchester and Birmingham and was hailed album of the year by national paper The Morning Star.

· A limited number of tickets are available on the door, costing £5. Doors open 7.30pm.