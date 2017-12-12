Tracey is a ‘woman in love’ with hit songstress Streisand

A regular on Blackpool’s cabaret circuit will return with her personal tribute to one of the greatest female singers of all time.

Tracey Jordan first staged her one-woman show Streisand And Me at Viva Blackpool in September, and has now confirmed a date for the concert in the new year.

Tracey is a familiar face in various resort venues, whether as a solo singer, with trio D3VA, or as a backing singer with Joe Longthorne.

“For me and a lot of other singers, Barbara Streisand is up there as one of the best, “ Tracy said. “She dominates the industry, and at 73 years old she still does.

Tracey’s show will see her tackle the star’s songbook but in her own style, picking highlights from 34 studio albums with musical director Andy Mudd, to share with the audience at Viva on Monday, February 12.

“It’s a very personal show, and scary too; putting your heart and soul on the stage in a show you’ve never done before, with the name of someone who is so up there as a musical legend,” Tracey said.

Call 01253 297297 for tickets.