Reach for the stars at Blackpool's X Factor auditions

Producers are heading to Blackpool to find local singing stars with The X Factor.

Singers and bands, aged 14 and over, can register online for an open audition day at Phil Winston’s Theatreworks next Sunday, March 18, or turn up on the day, between 10am and 2pm.

Talent scouts are looking for the ‘next big breakout music stars’ to take part in series 15 of the show.

A spokesman said: “Everyone who turns up on the day will be guaranteed an audition.

If acts impress the X Factor audition team with their vocals they will then be in with a chance of auditioning in front of the X Factor judges when the judges’ auditions take place later in the year.

“The auditions are open to all genres and types of singers, including those performing their own original material. So if you think you are the next Rak-Su, Grace Davies, Louisa Johnson, One Direction or Little Mix and think you have what it takes, make sure you apply to audition.”