It’s all-consuming metal mayhem at the Adelphi in Preston

Are you tired of polite pub rock, and perhaps want something more substantial to blow away those winter blues?

If you are, Preston metal heavyweights All Consumed have the answer. They are offering an evening of extreme metal mayhem to be held at The Adelphi tomorrow night, February 3.

Band bassist and co-founder Joe Whittle says: “This is the first show that we have put on and we promise to blow the roof off The Adelphi.

“We’ve got two awesome support acts in Mizm and Apostate and, with cheap entry, a prize draw and the event being filmed, this is a must for Preston’s metal contingent.”

Doors open at 7.30pm and admission is just £3.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AllConsumed