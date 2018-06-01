Independent record fair's rock 'n' roll market comes to Preston

Independent record traders from across the North will showcase some of the best vinyl stock in the region when they descend upon Preston later this month.

Opening under the historic Fish Market canopy in Earl Street, the vinyl love-in has been organised by Masa Record Fair, a set-up that has been touring Lancashire and the greater north west since late 2016 delivering free-to-enter fairs supporting the cult following behind vinyl’s revival.

Organiser of the festival, Mark Edwards, said: “I was sick of going to record fairs where there was extortionate rates for stalls and to even just get in there, so me and some mates decided we would start our own with cheap standing and free entry.”

The fair took a little break last year but returned this January, something Manchester-native Mark says has been going great since the return.

The 54-year-old said: “It’s always good in town market places where there’s footfall where we can work together and bring more people into town.”

And as well as an eclectic mix of music, instruments, artwork and other collector’s items could be up for grabs.

“It’s mainly vinyl but we have CDs, tapes; anything music related can be brought along,” the Autistic Society worker explained.

Around 15 stalls will rock up to the Fish Market, a number that Mark likes to keep roughly the same to give traders a chance to earn a good keep.

The fair follows the success of Record Store Day in the city, where hundreds of eager record collectors turned up to Church Street record shop Action Records to get their hands on limited edition releases from the likes of David Bowie, Madonna, Led Zeppelin, T-Rex, and Frankie Goes To Hollywood.