First tour for BGT winner Tokio

Tokio Myers

After captivating the nation’s heart as the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2017, and announcing the release of his debut album ‘Our Generation’ on Syco Music, multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer, Tokio Myers has announced two more North West dates to  his first ever UK tour next spring.

The initial dates were sold out within eight hours, but such was the demand, Tokio has added a date at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Sunday, April 15 and a return visit to Manchester’s Albert Hall on Wednesday, April 18. Tickets go on sale from 9am tomorrow (Friday Nov 24).

Tokio Myers is totally unique. He’s created a sound all his own, fusing an array of musical influences that have shaped him as an artist, ranging from classical and cinematic to hip-hop, dance and 90s’ soul.

Tokio grew up in North London before being awarded a coveted piano scholarship at the Royal College of Music. A stint as a studio musician led to recording and touring with some of the biggest names in music including Amy Winehouse, The Police, Kanye West and Mr Hudson.

· Tickets are available from http://www.tokiomyers.com/ from today.