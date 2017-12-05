Enjoy some top eclectic sounds from old school heavy rockers

If you like your music heavy you should be aware of a gig in the North West this coming weekend.

If so...Mastodon are at the Manchester Academy on Saturday.

The US heavy metal band (who cross multiple heavy metal genres such as progressive metal, sludge metal, alternative metal, stoner rock,experimental metal and groove metal) stormed this year’s Download Festival and have embarked on a run of UK tour dates.

The BBC stated about Mastodon: “They might be bonkers of lyric, full of fantasy mumbo jumbo, but the band is unashamedly committed to its complex-of-composition craft, and the results have frequently stunned ever since their 2002 debut, Remission.

“They are the most ambitious, most fearless, most fun heavy metal band to have breached the mainstream since the 1970s.”

US music bible Rolling Stone said: “Mastodon have become the most important new band in metal.”

· Tickets are available from www.myticket.co.uk /www.seetickets.com.