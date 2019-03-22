Country music legend Charlie to start his farewell tour in Preston

Fans of country music legend Charlie Landsborough have just one chance to catch him in concert in Lancashire before he retires from touring later this year.

The Liverpool-born singer will launch his ‘Farewell Tour’ of England and Wales in 11 days time with a show at the Guild Hall in Preston.

The April 3 concert will kick off a 27-date tour in just six weeks, finishing up in his home city at the Philharmonic Hall on May 11.

And barring a comeback - which is far from unheard of in music - it will be the last time his legion of fans will be able to see him live on stage as he plans to end decades on the road to concentrate on song writing and recording.

Charlie told his followers: “I intend to hang up my guitar and retire. Hence, this next tour around England will be my last.

“I will certainly miss you all, but I will never forget your great kindness and support and will always treasure the wonderful memories I have of the lovely times I have had with you.”