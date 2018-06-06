Britain's Got Talent semi finalist Ella Shaw to perform at Ribchester Field Day

Lancashire’s singing star Ella Shaw achieved national fame as a semi-finalist on TV’s popular “Britain’s Got Talent’ show.

Her career took off after her appearance three years ago and since then she has performed all over the country. But she certainly won’t have far to travel to one of her next bookings.

Ella Shaw has a home date in Ribble Valley

The talented entertainer is to appear at this year’s Ribchester Field Day weekend, which runs from June 16 -18.

Ella, 21, from nearby Langho, is delighted at the booking. She said: “I’ve been going to Ribchester Field Day since I was a little girl. It’s been part of my growing up. I’ve a lot of relatives in the village and in Longridge. It’s really nice to be a part of it this year – especially as my career is doing so well.”

Her concert is in the Field Day marquee on the evening of Saturday June 16 and tickets are available from Ribchester Spar.

Ella will be backed by musicians Breaking Jazz and promises a mix of her own compositions from her debut album Imperfections, including Summertime which she performed on TV, plus a range of jazz numbers.

Earlier in the day she will also be showcasing the work of her students from the Clitheroe-based Ella Shaw Academy of Arts in the Field Day arena. Ella combines performing, running her academy and acting as a school and private vocal coach.

Other local talent featuring in the 58th annual field day weekend includes RATS (Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society) with an And Now For Something Completely Different cabaret show with band at 7.30pm in the marquee on Friday June 15.

On Saturday June 16 the traditional three band fancy dress parade will set off from Bee Mill at 1pm, followed by crowning of new Field Day Queen Jessica Swan and a display by Ribchester Morris Dancers, who have been trained by Siobhan Lough-Scott.