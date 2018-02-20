A youthful win for drama group RATS

Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society (RATS) is celebrating after being nominated for a top award.

The group was shortlisted in the best ensemble category for their murder mystery, Poison In The Parish, set in 1920s, which was staged outdoors in locations all over the village but missed out to The Hall Players during the ceremony at The Hilton Hotel in Blackpool.

However, member Sam Soper had a successful night as he was awarded best male actor in a youth performance for his role as Mordred, in King Arthur, last summer. Bridget Rabbitts, member of RATS, said: “We had a wonderful night at the NODA awards. Most other societies are bigger than ours, and it was an honour to be nominated. I must say congratulations to Sam Soper for winning best male actor in a youth drama. We are very proud of you.”