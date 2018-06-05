A brand new musical end to The Goosnargh and Longridge Agricultural Show

A brand new end to one of the town’s premier agriculture shows is being trialled next month – and should be one to celebrate for music fans while raising a bit of money for a good cause.

The Goosnargh and Longridge Agricultural Show (GLASHOW) has teamed up with newly registered charity Miles for Mitchie to bring GLASFest, an evening of fun and music to celebrate the end of what organisers will hope will be a successful day.

L-R: Coun Rupert Swarbrick, Tara Brown, Tony Brown, Jane Priest, and Duncan Taylor outside The Limes nursery where Mitchie Brown attends

The music festival has been organised by Coun Rupert Swarbrick, Tara and Tony Brown, Jane Priest, and Duncan Taylor.

Jane, who runs The Little People at the Limes nursey, said: “For years we’ve thought it a waste to have the marquees doing nothing after the show knowing that they don’t get taken down until the Monday.

“Following on from the success of the Longridge X Factor in the summer of 2017 we thought we’d test the concept of a music festival on Show Day.”

Charity Miles for Mitchie is raising money for Cancer Research as Tara and Tony’s son Mitchell, who attends The Limes, battles a brain tumour.

The family have also had to deal with the devastating news of Tony being diagnosed with throat cancer while Miles recovers from surgery.

Tara, who judged last year’s Longridge X Factor, said: “Now the treatment has finished this month is going to be another huge month for our family as both Tony and Mitch undergo scans to check for any signs of cancer.

“The wait will, as always, be dreadful. We are due to get results of all scans sometime in June.

“We are continuously amazed and grateful for the support our family have received throughout both illnesses and because of this support we are so proud that Miles of Mitchie has now been recognised as an officially registered charity.”

The agriculture show and music festival takes place next month on Saturday, July 7.