Make music your thing this week with The Bad Mama Jammas in Preston

And then try your hand at some of these amazing events happening across the region:

FREE: The Bad Mama Jammas, Preston, Friday, April 12

Beauty and the Beast is being presented at Blackpool North Pier Theatre

Louise Spiteri is a vocalist with a rich and delicious sound. Couple her with guitarist John Mcalpine, who provides the musical arrangements, and add a dash of Matt Mcnicholas on drums and Norm Helm on bass, and you have the unforgettable Bad Mama Jammas. The Bad Mama Jammas span the music genres and re-imagine classic songs, creating fresh, funked up vibes. And you can catch them at Vinyl Tap on Adelphi Street. The music starts at 9pm and admission is free.

PAID: Beauty and the Beast, Blackpool, Friday, April 12 until Sunday, April 14

Joseph Purdy Productions are making their at Blackpool North Pier Theatre debut this Easter with a tale that’s as old as time, Beauty and the Beast. Join Potty Polly, Silly Willy and evil Gaston in this enchanting pantomime adventure, as they take you on a truly magical Easter adventure with glittering sets, sparkling costumes and a laugh a minute script. Make sure you get you ticket before the final rose petal falls. Ticket prices and show times vary. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/blackpoolpiers for more information and to book.

PAID: Come and Sing, Preston, Saturday, April 13

There will be lots on display at the Red Rose Woodturning Club's Open Day

Preston Orpheus Choir are organising a Come and Sing JH Maunder’s Olivet to Calvary. It’s taking place at St Leonard’s church, Marshalls Brow, Penwortham. There is an afternoon workshop from 2.30pm until 5.30pm, followed by an evening performance at 7pm. Admission is £10 for singers - and all music is provided. Or you can pay £5 to watch the performance. More information (including a singer’s registration form) can be found online at www.prestonorpheuschoir.org

PAID: Red Rose Woodturning Club Open Day, Preston, Saturday, April 13

Red Rose Woodturning Club is holding an open day at Bilsborrow Village Hall. There will be exhibitions and demonstrations of woodturning, pyrography, scroll work, wood carving and more.Crafted woodwork will also be on sale. The main purpose of the club is to foster interest in woodturning and to help members improve their skill. Admission is £1. Runs from 10am until 4pm. For more information about the club visit https://rrwtc.wordpress.com/

FREE: Bird Feeder Activity, Preston, Saturday, April 13

Preston Orpheus Choir are hosting a Come and Sing in Penwortham

Why not head down to Preston’s newest nature reserve Dob Croft in Ingol for their bird feeder activity? This is a family friendly event where you will be making a bird feeder for your garden to take home with home. There will also be a colouring table and refreshments. Runs from 1.30pm until 3pm at the Intact Centre in Ingol. You can take in the sights and sounds of Dob Croft before or after your visit to make a bird feeder. For more information call the centre on 01772 760760.

PAID: Helicopter Hangar Day, Wesham, Saturday, April 13

This is a great opportunity to see our hangar and learn about the history of these iconic helicopters. The hangar is full of memorabilia and there will be chance to view video footage of the restoration process of both machines and the moment our Huey 509 was reunited with some of its original pilots from the Vietnam War. It’s at Wesham House Farm on Fleetwood Road, Wesham from 10am until 4pm. Tickets are £10 adults, £5 children (age five to 18), with under 5s going free. To book call 01772 687775.

PAID: Stanah Squirrels Wildlife Watch Group, Thornton, Saturday, April 13

Helicopter Hanger Open Day in Wesham

This is an environmental/wildlife group for children aged eight to 14 years who meet on the second Saturday of the month (except August). The theme for this session is bird nests. Runs from 10am until 12.30pm at Wyre Estuary Country Park, River Road, Stanah in Thornton. Admission is £1. Parental consent required. Suitable clothing is also recommended.For more information about the Stanah Squirrels Wildlife Watch Group and to book call 07989 579351.

PAID AND FREE: 3 Bridges 10k, Lancaster, Sunday, April 14

Lancaster & Morecambe Athletic Club is organising its annual 3 Bridges 10k running race, with the start venue back at the clubhouse at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, Lancaster. This is always a popular race with runners from all over the north-west taking part, often as a fast preparation for spring and early summer marathons. It’s also suitable for beginner runners, perhaps moving up from a Parkrun to a longer race. Admission is £10 for members of running clubs and £12 for non-members. An extra £3 is charged for entries on the day. The race is free to watch.

PAID: Lads & Dads/Family Day, Ribble Valley, Sunday, April 14

Head to Inch Perfect Trials in the Ribble Valley for one of their popular “lads and dads” days. This is family friendly fun suitable for ages six upwards. Mums, sisters, grannies and grandads are also welcome. Full tuition, bike hire, riding gear and a hot lunch included. No experience necessary. Starts at 10am at Inch Perfect Trials, New Hey Barn, Whitewell. Booking essential. Prices start at £150. For more information and to book visit https://www.inchperfecttrials.co.uk/experience

PAID: Spring Flower Workshop, Lytham, Saturday, April 13

Inch Perfect Trials is the venue for the Lads & Dads/Family Day

Impress your friends with your creativity and create a bright and cheerful Easter garden basket with experienced florist of 30yrs - Michelle. All materials are provided, just bring own cutters along. Tickets are £30. The workshop starts at 1pm, and runs until 3.30pm, in the old kitchen at Lytham Hall. Places are limited, so booking is required. To book visit www.lythamhall.co.uk or call 07826 793439. For further information visit the Facebook page Michelle’s Flowers at the Hall.

PAID: Knitting Workshop, Preston, Sunday, April 14

Shenna Swan MA will be heading to The Golden Ball in Longton for a morning knitting workshop. Learn how to recycle fabric into rag yarn, and make a table mat using simple knitted stitches. All materials and equipment provided. Suitable for all abilities, including compete beginners. No pre-payment needed but places are limited so call 07723 436820 to get your name on the guest list. A minimum of six people are needed for this workshop to go ahead. Runs from 10am until 12pm on Sunday. Admission is £20. For more details visit www.facebook.com/shennaswanmatextiles/

FREE: Witch Tours, Samlesbury, Sunday, April 14

You may have heard of the Pendle witches, but the Samlesbury witches committed terrible deeds and got away with their crimes... Samlesbury’s very own wickedly witty witch Janey Southworth will take you on a free guided tour through Samlesbury Hall and bring the past back to life. Tours begin in the Great Hall at 11am and 2pm on Sunday.

FREE: Fairhaven Boat Race, Lytham, Sunday, April 14

Learn about Fairhaven Lake’s boating history while making your own boat out of recyled and natural materials. Join volunteers at 3pm to launch your boat and see if it wins the Fairhaven Boat Race. Drop into the vent gazebo outside the RSPB at Fairhaven Lake in Lytham to make your boat. The event runs from 1.30pm until 3.30pm on Sunday, with the big launch at 3pm. For more information about the Fairhaven Restoration Project visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Fairhaven-Restoration-Project-1055105554697523/

FREE: Longton Dog Walk, Preston, Sunday, April 14

The Golden Ball’s monthly dog walk is every second Sunday of the month. It is free to attend, no pre-booking needed. Everyone welcome, even if you don’t have a dog. It is a great social morning, especially for people worried about walking alone. The walk starts at 10am. They will then head off on a five to seven mile circular walk back to the pub for 1pm (ish). For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/gblongton/

PAID: Curlews and Hares, Bleasdale, Sunday, April 14

Join rangers in search of springtime and upland wildlife, including curlews and hares. The Sunday walk is graded as moderate and is about two to three miles long. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended. Admission £3.50, concessions £2.50. Booking essential. Contact the Visit Garstang Centre on 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

The Golden Ball is hosting their monthly Longton Dog Walk

Witch Janey will be taking tours at Samlesbury Hall