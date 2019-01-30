Looking for a Valentine's venue? Here are Lancashire's top 5 gastropubs

Five of Lancashire's foodie pubs have been named as the best in the country.

The Top 50 Gastropubs in the UK have been named, and Lancashire is well represented among the winners.

The Freemasons at Wiswell has been named number 3 on the list of the 50 best gastropubs in the UK

Freemasons chef Steve Smith was also named Gastropub Chef of the Year.

The Parkers Arms headed up by chef Stosie Madi in Newton in Bowland took 16th place

The White Swan at Fence was the highest new entry on the list at number 19

The Cartford Inn in Great Eccleston, with chef Chris Bury at the helm, maintained their position at 40

The Assheton Arms, with head of kitchen operations Mark Taft, returned to the list at number 45

The overall winner was the Sportsman Inn in Seasalter, Kent