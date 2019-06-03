Korean films Snowy Road and Tuition come to Preston cinema

A culture conference will see two South Korean films screened in Preston.

Both Snowy Road and Tuition deal with issues in the country’s history and will host question and answer sessions after the screenings.

Snowy Road narrates the tragic fate of two teenage girls unwillingly taken from their homes during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

Meanwhile Tuition was inspired by the memoir of a Korean school boy who won the grand prize in a newspaper writing contest.

The film depicts the lives and hardships of ordinary Koreans of the period, and the school boy’s struggles to pay his tuition.

It also provides insights into the colonial education system.

Both film viewings, which are hosted by Korean Screen Culture Conference, will take place at the Mitchell and Kenyon Cinema at The University of Central Lancashire in Corporation Street, Preston.

Snowy Road will screen on June 5, 5.30pm-8pm and Tuition on June 6, 5pm-7.30pm.