For the Love of Horror movie convention: Scare event brings stars including Hollywood hardman Danny Trejo to the North West next week - everything you need to know

The UK's most spine-chilling new horror movie convention comes to the North West next week – with organisers warning those easily frightened to stay away!

The event, For the Love of Horror, is brand new for 2018 and screams into Manchester's Bowlers Exhibition Centre.

But if you're prone to hiding behind cushions while watching scare flicks, you might not want to step through the spooky threshold.

Because organiser Andy Kleek says they're putting-on 'scare attractions' that would even quicken the pulse of an undead zombie!

He warns: “There will be parts of the arena that will be terror-free, where you can mingle with famous horror movie actors or look at real-life movie props.

“In these areas, you'll be perfectly safe, and we welcome any brave kids, too.

“However, other elements of the convention will see guests having to run the gauntlet of zombies, wraiths, aliens, killer clowns even demonic dolls.

“These are our unique scare attractions – and we'd hate for anyone to stumble into one of them unawares - only to then have an experience which haunts their nightmares for the rest of the year.

“You have been warned...”

The 'Zombie Outbreak' section will see visitors armed with 'Airsoft' guns – which fire small plastic projectiles – as you have to, 'shoot your way through flesh hungry hordes of the undead in our special live action shoot em up attraction.'

In other 'nightmare zones' you'll run-into blood-curdling characters from hit flicks like The Exorcist, It and Friday the 13th.

Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is the event?

The event screams into the Manchester's Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Trafford Park on October 20-21, 2018.

Which actors will be at the event?

There will be a host of actors who've played R-rated villains on the silver screen, including Hollywood hardman Danny Trejo, known for movies like Robert Rodriguez’s Machete, as well as From Dusk Til Dawn, Heat, Con Air and Spy Kids.

Other big horror names include Tyler Mane, who played Michael Myers in the well-received 2007 Halloween reboot from director Rob Zombie.

Ilona Six, actress and producer of the twisted Human Centipede, and Barbara Nedeljakova, from torture bloodbath Hostel, will also be on hand to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans.

Meanwhile Ola Ray, who played Michael Jackson's screaming girlfriend in the video to classic track Thriller video, will also be recreating those iconic scenes while performing with a Michael Jackson tribute act... and a horde of fleash-eating zombies!

And a special guest appearance from Game Of Thrones very own Richard Blake, The Knight King has just been added to ghoulish line-up.

How much are tickets and where can you buy them?

Tickets cost £22 for a day ticket or £35.20 for the full weekend. You can buy tickets at http://fortheloveofhorroruk.com/tickets