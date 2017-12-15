Feast of theatre and music in Preston

There really is something for everything with these events over the coming days.

The Chicago Blues Brothers are back on Preston Guild Hall’s main stage on Saturday night with a brand new festive show, Jingle Blues.

It’s a two-hour song-fest with more than 40 hits performed live on stage, featuring a festive feast of Christmas classics. The show is a high-octane, musical mash-up that presents the best material from the original Blues Brothers movies and songs by legends such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Otis Redding, Ray Charles, Tina Turner and Cab Calloway.

Box Office: 01772 804444 or www.prestonguildhall.co.uk

Raver Tots comes to Preston’s 53 Degrees venue on Sunday afternoon.

It’s a family rave where kids and grown-ups can hit the dance floor and let off some steam together.

Kids fun includes face painting, UV lights, bubbles, balloons, confetti and giant parachutes in a rave style atmosphere with some of the UK’s top DJ’s including Slipmatt. Some events attract up to 1,500 people a time!

Founded by club promoter Mike Pickets, the brains behind the resurrection of Fusion raves five years ago, the events see people take in a

nostalgia trip of great tunes, iconic 90s dance venues . . . and ball ponds!

Mike is hoping to provide a way for kids to work off some energy in a fun-filled and safe environment: to take the ‘peace, love, unity, and respect’ ethos of the rave scene and translate it into positive attitudes towards mental health. A donation will be made to ADDISS, a leading charity for people with ADHD, while £1 of every ticket will also go to the National Autistic Society.

Box office: www.ravertots.co.uk

Bringing a winter chill to Preston Guild Hall’s Lancaster Suite next Monday afternoon Don’t Go Into The Cellar Theatre Company present Ghost Stories for Christmas.

In the macabre tradition of the BBC’s classic 1970s programme, it’s a live theatre show featuring original spine-chillers in a vintage vein.

Jonathan Goodwin stars in a production penned by himself and directed by Gary Archer.

Tickets include a glass of sherry and a themed bite to eat!

Box Office: 01772 804444 or www.prestonguildhall.co.uk