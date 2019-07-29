The Greatest Show for Families rolls in to Blackpool Pleasure Beach Globe Theatre

The Globe Theatre, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is without doubt the perfect set-up for a family show.

A view from every seat and never too far from the action, it is easy particularly for a young audience to feel part of something.

Despite very mixed reviews on its arena tour run, The Greatest Show for Families may just have found its rightful home for the summer at The Globe, where a packed audience very much enjoyed this part showcase, part cabaret production with a musical extravaganza of movies and musicals......and why not a bit of George Ezra for good measure.

It is classic variety entertainment, for the most part with the children in mind and it's with that expectation audiences should 'roll-up and see this talented troop of singers, dancers and aerialist' this summer as billed by show makers International Shows Ltd.

It's without a doubt a talented cast, the vocals at time tremendous, there was the odd issue but not the fault of the singers themselves but odd breaks in the sound tracks.

Noticeable to the adult ear but mattering little to youngsters who are taken with the spectre and colour of some of their favourite songs brought to life.

This is perhaps where previous feedback has been looked at behind the scenes and taken all the way back to the stage for this lively production. A theatre setting perhaps much better suited to this onstage tribute.

An ensemble start with A Greatest Showman number 'Greatest Show' instantly catches the attention of the little fans, including my six-year-old.

In total there are around five of the hit film anthem songs featured, interspersed between some classic Disney, from Frozen to Moana and Mary Poppins, Aladdin and the Lion King with a slightly peculiar mash -up of a few more favourites as well as the soundtrack from Illumination Entertainment's 'Sing.'

The two-hour offering is light-hearted and inspiring for the under 12s.

Music, costumes and dance numbers aside it is perhaps those interactive threads that prove the most valuable of the evening.

A dance competition and starry eyes widened for the chance to have a moment as the 'star of The Globe' not to mention a children's rendition of 'A Million Dreams.' Very cute

There were very few of the children left seated as they found their own stage space to floss it out, arms waving, little feet moving, perhaps for some of the grown-ups providing some of the highlights of the night and the cast dutifully giving each and everyone of them a time to shine.

It of course gives The Greatest Show for Families an overall holiday camp entertainment style feel but it is the holidays and this is cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid cast of talent.

The Greatest Show for Families every Friday until October 18, 6pm and 7:30pm and every Wednesday until August 28, 6pm and 7:30pm

www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on/the-greatest-show