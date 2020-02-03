Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano Di Prima presents Havana Nights at Fleetwood Marine Hall

Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima is preparing to dazzle and delight audiences with stunning new dance show Havana Nights, which is set to tour from March and includes a date at the Fleetwood Marine Hall.

The 25-year-old will be joined by fellow Strictly professional and fiancée Giada Lini on this first solo UK tour of the show, which promises an exciting mix of Latin dances with individual performances from the pair, as well as entertaining group numbers with their cast of supporting dancers.

The group performs in Fleetwood on March 28.

Graziano Di Prima was born in Sicily and started dancing at the age of six, when his mother enrolled him in classes.

He is an Italian Latin Champion, as well as representing Belgium at the World Championships.

He went on to spend three years performing with the world-famous Burn the Floor dance company, where he met his Giada, proposing to her live on stage between performances.

Graziano said: “I’m so excited to bring Havana Nights to the dance fans we know there are across the UK.

“Giada and I have worked closely together on the choreography and content for the show and we’re really proud of it. Now I can’t wait to visit so many venues around the country.”

