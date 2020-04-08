Shirley Ballas brings some magic to pantomime cast reveal with digital bedtime story

Sit back, relax and enjoy a little story with dance legend and star of the Blackpool Winter Gardens pantomime Shirley Ballas as she brings a some magic to the next grand cast reveal at 5pm today.

Weekly announcements on the all star cast, which includes Shirley as the Fairy Godmother, will take place every Wednesday via a video bedtime story, this evening April 8 at 5pm on @BlackpoolPanto social media channels.

The Opera House has enjoyed years of Christmas musicals, but not since the production of Dick Whittington in 1956, has a family pantomime played at the Winter Gardens.

The production team are on the search to find their perfect Cinderella to fit the show and virtual auditions are currently being submitted.

Read more on how to audition here: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/could-you-fit-glass-slipper-be-next-cinderella-blackpools-opera-house-pantomime-heres-how-audition-2530413

To celebrate the return of pantomime to the venue, each performance will have over 100 tickets priced at just £10.

Tickets on sale now www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.