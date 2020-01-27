Russian State Ballet of Siberia dazzle in new year opener at Blackpool Grand Theatre with Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker and Swan Lake

Dancers from the renowned Russian State Ballet of Siberia put on a triple bill of beautiful performances on their 15th visit to the resort

The ballet company, on their 18th UK tour performed three of the world’s most popular ballets.

Russian State Ballet of Siberia performing the Nutcracker

Artistic director Sergei Bobrov and music director and chief conductor Anatoly Tchepurnoi presented Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker and Swan Lake at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Technical director Ivan Krasnoyarsk talks to The Gazette about his excitement for their latest tour which is travelling the UK until March.