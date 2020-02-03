Red Hot Chilli Pipers to fire up the Grand Theatre Blackpool on 'Fresh Air' World Tour 2020

From BBC Proms in Hyde Park, the Rugby World Cup to sell out gigs and tours in USA, China, Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Australia there’s something about the show-stopping performances of Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

And Blackpool audiences will have a chance to experience the unique and exciting fusion of ‘Bagrock’, when they come to the resort as part of their “Fresh Air“ World Tour 2020 in April.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers will perform at the Blackpool Grand in April

Since their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with the Darkness the last 15 years have seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet.

Described as ‘Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show that carries its own health warning.’ The Red Hot Chilli Pipers play Blackpool Grand Theatre on Saturday April 26.

A spokesperson said: “The band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop Anthems which they proudly call “Bagrock”. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a genuinely unique experience.

"The Chillis have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feel good music which appeals right across the age range to people all over the world.

The Red Hot Chilli Piper have performed live to more than one million people and have amassed an online following of 350,000 people on Facebook.

“They have collected together an impressive group of musicians, dancers and singers from Scotland and further afield, many holding World Championship titles and all seriously good players with impressive credentials and qualifications.”

In February 2019, the Pipers and Tom Walker released a new version of his massive hit “Leave a Light On”. The release is in aid of Nordoff Robins, the music therapy charity and it went straight into the iTunes top five.

The collaboration came about after Tom performed with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers at Murrayfield Rugby Stadium before the Scotland v Italy Six Nations match.

Ticket price for the gig is £31

