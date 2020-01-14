Making a musical is murder literally - come take a peep at Curtains at Blackpool Opera House

Comedy fans get a double-whammy of one of the north-west’s biggest talents, comedian Jason Manford, in the resort this year kicking off with the UK tour of Tony award winning musical whodunnit ‘Curtains’ which arrives at the Opera House in March.

Manford who stars as detective Frank Cioffi joins television presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Ore Oduba as Aaron Fox in the murder mystery.

Jason Manford in Curtains

Completing the cast is musical theatre actress Carley Stenson as Georgia Hendriks, Rebecca Lock as Carmen, Samuel Holmes as Christopher Belling, Leah West as Niki Harris and Alan Burkitt as Bobby.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of Cabaret’and Chicago, this production tells the story of Jessica Cranshaw, star of the new Broadway-bound musical Robbin Hood, who has been murdered on stage on opening night. The entire cast and crew are suspects.

Time to call in the local detective, Frank Cioffi, who just happens to be a huge musical theatre fan. With a nose for crime and an ear for music, Frank has his work cut out trying to find the killer whilst giving the show a lifeline.

The producing team is made up of Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP Entertainment.

The Opera House will be showing the musical for five nights from Tuesday March 3 to Saturday March 7.

Manford said: “It’s a comedy whodunnit. Without trying to put it down, it’s sort of like Cluedo as a musical.

“It’s a brilliant story, but it’s also got these fantastically funny characters from the musical’s book and Kander and Ebb behind the music and lyrics.

“Curtains has never been to the UK before, so I suppose in that way it’s like finding an album you didn’t know your favourite artist had recorded.

“Kander & Ebb really are legends in this industry. Every single song is a winner.”

The production is directed by Paul Foster (‘Kiss Me Kate’ and ‘Annie Get Your Gun’ for Sheffield Crucible), choreographer is Alistair David (‘Ghost’ West End and UK tour and ‘Seven

Brides for Seven Brothers’ and ‘The Sound of Music’ both for Regent’s Park Open Air).