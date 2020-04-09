Lytham Festival bosses say they 'will be back' as event is cancelled and put back to June 2021

Bosses behind Lancashire's biggest music event Lytham Festival have announced it will not be going ahead but will return in 2021.

This year's all star line-up for the festival which was due to take place the first week of July included international superstar Lionel Richie, Little Mix, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol and Westlife.

Supporting acts had yet to be announced but in statement released at noon on April 9, founders of the festival Pete Taylor and Daniel Cuffe, directors of Cuffe and Taylor, said the highly anticipated event, their biggest yet, would now return in 2021.

They said they were working hard to try and ensure the new Lytham Proms event, scheduled for August at new venue Lytham Hall could still make its debut.

The statement reads: "It is with a heavy heart we announce, due to the current situation in the UK, Lytham Festival 2020 will now not take place.

"We did not want to take this step, but it is unavoidable. The health and safety of concert goers, artists, staff and community will always be our top priority.

Lionel Richie was set to headline at the Lytham Festival 2020

"It’s with this wonderful camaraderie and goodwill we will be back with Lytham Festival from the June 30 to July 4 2021.

"Announcements for Lytham Festival 2021 and ticket details will follow in due course.

"We’re working hard to ensure the Lytham Proms event, in August, goes ahead at Lytham Hall. Please consider purchasing a ticket for this show to help support the venue.

"We thank our wonderful audiences for the support, which has been unwavering over the last 10 years. We will be back."

Lytham Festival is working with ticketing partners who will email customers over the next week. Customers are entitled to a refund and those who have purchased weekly tickets can carry it over to next year’s festival if they wish.

It has not yet been confirmed if any of the performers on the bill will play the new dates.