Join Judge Jules, Dave Pearce and Sash as Blackpool DJs Fubar and Jester to host 24 hour Back to the Old Pool Virtual Festival on Easter Saturday to raise money for the NHS.

Blackpool DJs Fubar and Jester are joining forces with some of the biggest names on the circuit to help families roll into Easter with some house party fun and at the same time raise vital funds to help 'incredible NHS heroes' on the frontline.

Jason Fubar and Lee Watson will host the 24 hour Back to the Old Pool Virtual Festival from Easter Saturday to Easter Sunday, welcoming Dave Pearce, Judge Jules, Sash and Slipmatt as part of the all star line-up.

Back to the Old Pool Virtual Festival Easter Weekend

Revellers will be able to join all the fun from the comfort of their self-styled clubs at home for the online party fundraiser. The event will start at 4pm on April 11 until 4pm Easter Sunday April 12.

Jason and Lee have been running weekly digital isolation sessions since the PM ordered the closure of pubs and clubs across the UK nearly a fortnight ago.

Lee said: "The main aim of doing this 24 hour online festival is to make people smile in these uncertain times and if we can raise some money for the NHS then that would be fantastic.

"The event is going to be hosted by myself and Jason and we have some fantastic sets lined up from the likes of Dave Pearce and Judge Jules. We've managed to turn this idea round very quickly and it's great so many DJs have got on board with it.

"There is going to be lots of the best music, something for everyone the whole family to get involved in and lots and lots of shout outs. We know its tough for everyone right now but whatever little people can add to the pot, it all adds up."

Around 70,000 house party-goers have been joining the online club nights and the pair hope people will be encouraged to pledge a donation for the NHS during the marathon party.

Lee added: "We will be able to support businesses and put up names on the live feed so anybody who would like to support it they just have to make a small donation to the funding page which will be updated live on the screen so everyone can see how it's going.

You can find all the information for the isolation sessions and announcements on the Back to the Old Pool Virtual Festival visit https://www.facebook.com/backtotheoldpool​