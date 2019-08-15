Here are the top five affordable museums in Lancashire
If you want to learn about the Romans, or what life was like working in a textile mill, check these museums out.
And they won't break the bank either.
1. Queen Street Textile Mill Museum, Burnley
Watch the weaving technicians demonstrate how to turn cotton into cloth on the heritage looms and see the steam engine Peace.'Open Thursday to Saturday, noon until 4pm.'Entry 3pounds adults and 2pounds concessions. Children free.
The community museum, run by a charitable trust, explores the history of Fleetwood and has family friendly displays. Entry is 3pounds adults, 2pounds concessions and children free. Open Tuesday to Saturday 10.30am to 4pm April to November
The hangar retains many original features and the visitor centre ensures the sights, sounds and equipment of the era are brought back to life.'Open the first Sunday of the month March to October 10am until 4pm. Adults 3.50, children 10 to 16 2.50, under 10s free.
Harris Museum, in Preston, has new and frequent changing exhibitions, with childrens activities.'The current exhibition (until August 26) is about Vikings craftsmen and Writing: Making Your Mark: Pop-up Exhibition.'Entry is free.