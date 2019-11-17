Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool 2019 did not disappoint with a thrilling show.'Picture Dave Nelson

Here are the highlights from Strictly Come Dancing at Blackpool Tower Ballroom 2019

It was a magical showcase of dance and a wonderful celebration for Blackpool Tower's 125th birthday.

Here are the best bits from Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool 2019 and what a party it was.

The wardrobe department did a spectacular job with contestants and professional dancers showing off some daring fashions on the dancefloor. Michelle Visage performing to Madonna's Vogue Picture Guy Levy

1. Showstopping costume

Claudia Winkelman and Tess Daley were back at the Tower ballroom presenting the 17th series Picture Guy Levy

2. Claudia and Tess

Longest serving professional Anton who has appeared in every series made history at the Tower scoring his first ever 10s with partner Emma Barton for their Hollwood American Smooth Picture Guy Levy

3. Anton Du Beke and Emma Barton

Michelle and Giovanni performed a street/commercial dance to Vogue by Madonna pictures: Guy Levy

4. Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernic

