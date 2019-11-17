Here are the highlights from Strictly Come Dancing at Blackpool Tower Ballroom 2019
It was a magical showcase of dance and a wonderful celebration for Blackpool Tower's 125th birthday.
Here are the best bits from Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool 2019 and what a party it was.
1. Showstopping costume
The wardrobe department did a spectacular job with contestants and professional dancers showing off some daring fashions on the dancefloor. Michelle Visage performing to Madonna's Vogue Picture Guy Levy