Here are five of the best online museums in Lancashire
A great way to include some culture during the coronavirus restrictions is to visit an online museum. We've rounded up some of the best in the region...
The Harris Museum & art Gallery, Market Square, Preston'The Harris is a treasure trove, with something for everyone. Whether youre interested in art, ceramics, costume and textiles or history.'Whilst it is impossible to visit the museum in person at the moment, you can take a virtual tour of the building online.'Dont miss Foucaults Pendulum and the copy of the Baptistry doors usually seen in Florence, in the main atrium.'And on the first floor uncover the stories and people that make Preston special plus old favourites and new items from our history and archaeology collections.'Take your virtual tour at www.theharris.org.uk/
Blackburn Museum & Art Gallery, Museum Street, Blackburn'The website for Blackburn Museum & Art Gallery is packed full of videos about the collections and other interactive material.'The Museum houses a rich and fascinating collection covering fine art, decorative art, Egyptology, coins, manuscripts, natural history, social history and South Asia.'Visit https://blackburnmuseum.org.uk/
Morecambe Heritage'For many years Morecambe was one of the entertainment capitals of the north of England. The Morecambe Heritage website features lots of videos sharing their memories of entertainment in the resort. 'Visit it at http://morecambeheritage.co.uk/
Ribchester Roman Museum, Riverside, Ribchester'Although Ribchester Roman Museum isnt offering any special virtual tours, the website still provides a wealth of information, which could prove useful for home-schooling.'The museum houses a collection of Roman artefacts unrivalled in Lancashire and is one of the most educational.'Visit www.ribchesterromanmuseum.org