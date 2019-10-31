Hairy Bikers Si and Dave tour adventures riding back into Blackpool

Big hearted, down-to-earth cooks with a love of good food, Si King and Dave Myers - aka The Hairy Bikers are journeying their way back to Blackpool.

The pair who have been delighting the nation with their home cooking for more than a decade, have announced another live tour which will see them return to the Opera House for an epic night of cooking and conversation.

The new 2020 tour follows the success of their recent television series Route 66, an adventure that has seen Si and Dave ride from Texas to New Mexico.

Si King speaking of the latest tour adventure, which rides into Blackpool on October 9, 2020, said: “We can’t wait to tour again in 2020. The audience is a huge part of our show, so no night is the same.

“There will be music, chat, food, questions, answers, fun and frolics. A perfect bikers night out.”

Having first met on a tv set in 1995, the pair have been cooking and riding together since and to date have sold in excess of 5.7 million copies of their books.

Their unique blend of foodie expertise, humour and motorbike enthusiasm has earned them a huge and loyal following.

Tickets for An Evening With The Hairy Bikers go on sale Friday November 1 at 10am.

Visit www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk .