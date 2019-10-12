Exclusive: Blackpool Pleasure Beach Halloween event 'Journey to Hell' is a new first in scare attractions with new 'terrifying mazes' - do you dare to find out more?

In a new first for scare experiences the team at Blackpool Pleasure have come up with something more frightful, daring and chilling for horror fans than ever before.

'Journey to Hell' opens later this month at the resort theme park and has been labelled by team bosses as 'terrifying.'

The live action, script led venture will take thrill seekers on a three and a half hour spine curling and scream filled venture across themed areas of the park, in a new 'first' for scare attractions.

There will be around 70 actors, taking on the most deadly characters imaginable, trying to scare visitors as they make their way around the amusement park after dark

The freak nights starting on October 25 to 31 will 'set a new bar for the ultimate fear factor.'

It is advised that those daring to attend should be over the age of 13 years or older, with adults accompanying under 16s.

More than 70 actors will be in situ around Blackpool Pleasure Beach in a series of scare mazes for Journey to Hell

The series of scare zones, will include a Ouiji Paranormal, The Scare Maze, Underground Horror Tunnels, the S&M Arena, the fearful ICON & Pasaje Del Terror.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach's entertainments director Lynsey Brown said: "There will be a big surprise involving Icon but we don't want to give anything away.

"All I will say is in order to get it past health and safety officials was quite difficult."

Bookings are now being taken for Journey to Hell which opens on October 25, for more info visit https://halloween.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/

